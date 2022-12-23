Yoga Girl

Processing 2022: A Ritual to Let Go
Conversations from the Heart - December 23rd 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Intention Setting, Lifestyle, Self-Love, Healing

About the Episode

Can you believe that we are already at the end of 2022?

This week’s episode begins our New Year’s rituals - we are going to process 2022 and everything that came our way. After all, it’s hard to move forward when you’re stuck in the past.

Grab your journal and pen, brew yourself some tea, and settle in for a journey into the hard, the beautiful, the takeaways, the blessings, the friendships, and the love.

Rachel will guide you through a series of journaling prompts to ready yourself for 2023, body, mind, and soul.

The only way out is through! Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

