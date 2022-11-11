About the Episode

Why is it so hard to set boundaries around our screen time and social media usage?

We know it’s not the best for us, and we usually don’t even particularly enjoy being there, but we do it anyways.

In today’s episode, Rachel shares her current relationship with social media and dives into this complex topic as a whole. Is screen time beneficial for our health and wellbeing? How does it affect our sleep? What will constant EMF exposure do to our bodies? Where is society ultimately going?

Tune in and you may just be inspired to put the phone down. Your life should be spent doing things that fill you up, not going back and forth between a couple different apps.