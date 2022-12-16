About the Episode

You’re in for a bit of a crazy story today!

Rachel shares the journey that brought her to her dream farm in Sweden.

Coming from mold drama in Aruba, to a cabin she couldn’t keep, and searching for her forever home, Rachel and her little family have been on quite the trek over the past few years.

But now it’s time to finally set some roots on a little farm with a complicated history.

Following your dreams is never without worries. There’s always that voice in the back of your head telling you to not get too comfortable. What if everything falls apart? What if it doesn’t work out? But darling, what if it does?

When you can fully lean into it, the power of manifestation is a striking force. Today’s episode will remind you to keep an anchor in gratitude, fully embrace your joy, and stand tall in your power. Something beautiful just may be on its way.