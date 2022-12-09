Yoga Girl

Ask Rachel: A Wild Pregnancy and Overcoming Birth Fears
favorite_border

Conversations from the Heart - December 9th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Family, Love, Healing, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About this Episode

Today’s episode is another segment of Ask Rachel, and this one is especially intimate and vulnerable.

Rachel answers some questions specifically centered around pregnancy and childbirth.

She shares about unprocessed grief from her first pregnancy and then vulnerably opens up about her dreams and wishes for her second. If pregnancy or motherhood is on your mind, this episode is for you. It dives into wild pregnancies, unassisted births, claiming your power, and overcoming your fears.

At the beginning of the show, Rachel also shares an exciting change that is coming to the Yoga Girl Podcast… but you’ll have to tune in to find out what it is!

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771. You may hear your voice on the next segment of Ask Rachel.

Yoga-Girl-Podcast-Ask-Rachel-Wild-Pregnancy-Image

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.