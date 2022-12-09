About this Episode

Today’s episode is another segment of Ask Rachel, and this one is especially intimate and vulnerable.

Rachel answers some questions specifically centered around pregnancy and childbirth.

She shares about unprocessed grief from her first pregnancy and then vulnerably opens up about her dreams and wishes for her second. If pregnancy or motherhood is on your mind, this episode is for you. It dives into wild pregnancies, unassisted births, claiming your power, and overcoming your fears.

At the beginning of the show, Rachel also shares an exciting change that is coming to the Yoga Girl Podcast… but you’ll have to tune in to find out what it is!

Do you have a question for Rachel? Call her and leave a message at +1 (720) 443 1771. You may hear your voice on the next segment of Ask Rachel.