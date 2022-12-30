About the Episode

The time has finally come.

With 2023 fast approaching, call in the year meant for you in this yearly ritual and intention setting ceremony.

Join Rachel to pull a card, dance, ground, journal, and set your intentions for the New Year. Focusing on the four main areas of your life - your home, body, mind, and soul - you will close a chapter and define what comes next.

What is the most beautiful version of 2023 that you can imagine? What feeling do you want to embody by the end of the coming year? It’s all up to you.

At the end of this practice, you will have a clear intention, affirmation, and word of the year to guide you toward something new. Tune in to call your longings into existence.

And so it is.