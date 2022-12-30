Yoga Girl

2023 Intention Setting Ceremony: How to Create A Beautiful Year
favorite_border

Conversations from the Heart - December 30th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Growth, Intention Setting, Healing, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The time has finally come.

With 2023 fast approaching, call in the year meant for you in this yearly ritual and intention setting ceremony.

Join Rachel to pull a card, dance, ground, journal, and set your intentions for the New Year. Focusing on the four main areas of your life - your home, body, mind, and soul - you will close a chapter and define what comes next.

What is the most beautiful version of 2023 that you can imagine? What feeling do you want to embody by the end of the coming year? It’s all up to you.

At the end of this practice, you will have a clear intention, affirmation, and word of the year to guide you toward something new. Tune in to call your longings into existence.

And so it is.

DSC0354-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.