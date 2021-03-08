ASTROLOGY

Welcome Virgo Season

As we step into Virgo season, the energy shifts towards organization, healing, and grounding. Virgo, the sign of the high priestess and the herbalist, invites us to bring order to our lives and pay attention to the details that nourish our well-being.

As we welcome the change of season, we have the opportunity to ground ourselves in organization, systems, and schedules that nurture our entire well-being. This is a time to refine our routines, focus on self-care, and align with the natural rhythms of life. While setting your goals for fall, be sure to include mandatory time in your schedule for deep self-care practices.

Working Inwards

Make the most of Virgo season by aligning with its grounding, practical, and healing energies.

Focus on:

Organization and Decluttering: Virgo energy is all about creating order and efficiency. Use this time to organize your space, clear out what no longer serves you, and set up systems that support your daily life.

Self-Care Routines: Virgo is the sign of the healer, making it a perfect time to refine your self-care practices. Prioritize routines that nurture your body, mind, and spirit, whether it’s skincare, meditation, or healthy eating.

Attention to Detail: Virgo season encourages a focus on the details. Whether in work, personal projects, or relationships, take the time to review and perfect the finer points that often get overlooked.

Health and Wellness: With Virgo’s influence, it’s an ideal time to focus on your physical well-being. Start or refine a fitness routine, focus on nutritious eating, and pay attention to the signals your body sends.

Service to Others: Virgo is known for its nurturing and service-oriented nature. Look for opportunities to help others, whether through small acts of kindness or volunteering. Giving back can bring a sense of fulfillment and purpose.

Virgo Season Ritual: Get Grounded and Make a Plan

.⭒˚ Set Up Your Space .⭒˚

Find a quiet spot and cleanse your space. Arrange a few items that represent Virgo energy—like crystals (amethyst or moss agate), fresh herbs, or a grounding essential oil.

.⭒˚ Reflect and Journal .⭒˚

Virgo Season is all about getting clear on what needs to be organized or healed. Take a few moments to journal about areas in your life where you feel scattered. What steps can you take to bring more order and care to these aspects?

.⭒˚ Grounding Meditation .⭒˚

Sit comfortably and close your eyes. Take a few deep breaths, and with each inhale imagine grounding down into the earthy energy of Virgo. With each exhale, release any tension or clutter from your mind and body.

.⭒˚ Create a Plan .⭒˚

Virgo loves a good plan. Write down a few practical steps you can take over the next few weeks to bring more organization, health, or healing into your life. This could be as simple as cleaning your space, setting a new routine, or committing to a wellness practice.

.⭒˚ Tea Ritual .⭒˚

Conclude your ritual by brewing a cup of herbal tea—something calming like chamomile or peppermint. As you sip, set an intention to embrace the grounding, healing energy of Virgo throughout the season.

Journaling prompts to help you connect with the energy of Virgo season:

What areas of my life could benefit from more organization and structure? How can I create systems that support my well-being?

How can I refine my self-care practices to better nurture my body, mind, and spirit?

In what ways can I be of service to others this month? How can I use my skills and strengths to make a positive impact?

Don't forget to join us for our Yoga and Herbalism LIVE Healing Hour with Rachel Brathen on Saturday September 7th. The perfect way to ground into the energies of Virgo season and enhance your connection to the earth.