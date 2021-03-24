ASTROLOGY

Pisces Lunar Eclipse – A Time to Tune In

As we approach the Pisces Lunar Eclipse, we’re drawn into the powerful energy of the Pisces/Virgo axis. This is a moment to reflect on the balance between spiritual health (Pisces) and physical health (Virgo), asking ourselves how we can harmonize the two.

Pisces energy calls us to tune into our intuition, connect with the divine, and let go of limiting patterns that no longer serve our spiritual journey. Virgo, on the other hand, invites us to refine our physical health—creating routines and habits that support the body, ground us, and nourish our well-being.

During this eclipse, resist the urge to manifest or create rituals, as eclipses are more about release than creation. Instead, use this opportunity to remove bad habits and replace them with the ones your body and spirit are truly craving.

Is there something you've been wanting to start but haven’t taken action on yet? Take a moment to tune into your intuition—what do you feel called to add to your life, both spiritually and physically? Now is the perfect time to bring those intentions to life.

A perfect way to get clear and stay grounded is through Nadi Shodana Pranayama (alternate nostril breathing).

This simple yet powerful practice balances the two hemispheres of the brain, bringing clarity and calm while helping us integrate both the spiritual and physical aspects of ourselves.

How to practice Nadi Shodana:

Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and relax your body. Use your right thumb to close your right nostril and inhale deeply through the left. Close the left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through the right. Inhale through the right nostril, then close it with your thumb and exhale through the left. Continue for 5-10 rounds, focusing on your breath and feeling the calming effects.

Let this eclipse be a time to gently release what’s no longer needed and embrace the balance your body and spirit are seeking.