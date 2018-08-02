ASTROLOGY

Embracing the Taurus Full Moon: A Time for Grounding, Release, and Sensory Awakening

Embracing the Taurus Full Moon: A Time for Grounding, Release, and Sensory Awakening

The Taurus Full Moon arrives with a grounded, soothing energy, offering us an invitation to pause, connect, and center ourselves in the present. In the midst of daily routines and fast-paced living, Taurus guides us back to the basics—encouraging us to find stillness, indulge our senses, and nurture our physical and emotional well-being. Ruled by Venus, Taurus is a sensual earth sign that values beauty, comfort, and steady growth, making this a potent time to reflect on our resources, values, and self-care practices.

Whether you’re new to astrology or a seasoned practitioner, embracing the energy of the Taurus Full Moon can bring powerful insights and a sense of inner stability. Here’s how you can align with this moon's themes and welcome its energy.

1. Reconnect with Your Senses

Taurus energy encourages us to indulge in the simple pleasures of life and reconnect with our senses. Use this Full Moon as a time to slow down and truly savor your surroundings. Create moments of beauty and comfort: perhaps that means lighting a candle, enjoying a homemade meal, or wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket.

This Full Moon, consider trying a sensory meditation. Close your eyes and focus on the sounds, scents, textures, and tastes around you. Let yourself be fully present in the moment, allowing the grounding energy of Taurus to bring you back to your body. By connecting with our senses, we reconnect with ourselves, gaining clarity and insight that may have been clouded by the distractions of modern life.

2. Ground Yourself in Nature

As an earth sign, Taurus has a deep connection to nature, encouraging us to ground ourselves through time outdoors. Whether it’s a walk in a nearby park, a hike, or even just standing barefoot on the grass, allow the natural world to help you reset and recharge. Spending time in nature can enhance your sense of rootedness, helping you to feel more stable and secure in your own foundation.

Try setting an intention to release any unnecessary stress or burdens during your time outside. Imagine the earth absorbing and transforming your worries, leaving you feeling more grounded and centered.

3. Reflect on What You Value

Taurus energy asks us to reflect on what we truly value—whether that’s material possessions, relationships, or personal goals. Use this Full Moon as an opportunity to examine the things that hold meaning in your life. Are you aligned with your core values, or are there aspects of your life that feel out of sync?

Journaling prompts for this reflection could include:

What do I value most in my life, and am I investing enough time and energy in these areas?

Are there resources (financial, emotional, or spiritual) that I need to protect, nourish, or let go of?

How can I cultivate a life that feels more aligned with my values?

These questions can help illuminate areas where you may need to adjust or create boundaries to better serve your well-being and long-term goals.

4. Release the Need for Control

While Taurus offers a stabilizing influence, it can also bring up our tendencies to seek control or cling to comfort zones. This Full Moon provides a chance to recognize where we might be holding on too tightly—whether that’s to certain expectations, people, or outcomes. Letting go of control can be challenging, but it allows us to flow with life more freely.

Consider practicing a releasing ritual during this Full Moon. Write down what you’re ready to release on a piece of paper, then safely burn it as a symbolic gesture. Imagine yourself letting go of whatever holds you back, creating space for new growth, opportunities, and experiences.

5. Create a Full Moon Ritual for Abundance and Stability

The Taurus Full Moon is a powerful time for rituals focused on abundance, stability, and gratitude. Set up a small altar with symbols of what you wish to grow—whether that’s in your relationships, career, or self-worth. Surround yourself with items like crystals (especially green jade, rose quartz, or citrine), flowers, or anything that makes you feel prosperous and secure.

Express gratitude for the things in your life that bring you comfort and joy. By acknowledging the blessings you already have, you create space for more abundance to flow into your life.

Taurus Full Moon Journal Prompts

Here are a few journal prompts to help you connect with the energy of the Taurus Full Moon:

What are three simple pleasures that bring me joy, and how can I make more time for them? Where do I need to create stronger boundaries in my life to protect my peace? What am I holding onto that no longer serves my growth, and how can I begin to let it go? How can I invite more grounding, stability, and beauty into my daily life?

As the Taurus Full Moon illuminates the night sky, may you find comfort in the present moment and strength in simplicity. Let this energy guide you toward a deeper connection with yourself, your body, and the world around you. Embrace the chance to ground, release, and nurture the beauty that lies within and around you.