ASTROLOGY

Capricorn Season and the Spirit of the Holidays

As we celebrate the week of Christmas and transition deeper into Capricorn season, we find ourselves in a time rich with tradition, reflection, and preparation for the year ahead.

The holiday festivities we enjoy today have their roots in ancient solstice celebrations, honoring the return of light and the rebirth of the Sun.

Capricorn Season: Anchoring Ambition and Practicality

The Sun in Capricorn encourages discipline, focus, and the establishment of long-term goals. Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, emphasizes responsibility and the value of steady, incremental progress. After the expansive and adventurous energy of Sagittarius season, Capricorn season invites us to ground ourselves and take practical steps toward our ambitions.

This energy is especially significant as we approach the end of the calendar year, a natural time for reflection and intention-setting. Capricorn’s grounded energy is a reminder that even the loftiest dreams require a solid foundation. It’s an invitation to reconnect with your inner resolve and create sustainable plans that support your growth.

The Origins of the Holidays: A Nod to the Winter Solstice

The Christmas holiday has deep connections to ancient solstice traditions. In many cultures, the Winter Solstice marked the rebirth of the Sun and the turning of the seasons. Festivals like Yule in Northern Europe celebrated light returning to the world, often through the lighting of candles, decorating with evergreen boughs, and gathering around the hearth. These rituals symbolized hope, renewal, and the promise of brighter days ahead. Many of these customs evolved into the Christmas traditions we know today, blending seasonal themes of light, renewal, and community with the cultural and religious observances of the season.

Preparing for New Year’s Intentions

As the year comes to a close, Capricorn season offers an ideal energy for thoughtful reflection and purposeful planning. This is a time to look back on what you’ve learned over the past year and use those insights to set meaningful goals for the year ahead.

Here are some journaling prompts to guide your process.

Reflect on the past year:

What were your biggest challenges and how did you overcome them?

What achievements are you most proud of?

What habits, beliefs, or relationships are you ready to release as you move into the new year?

Imagine yourself one year from now. What does your ideal life look like?

What small steps can you take now to move closer to that vision?

What core values will guide your decisions and actions in the year ahead?

How can you create balance between ambition and self-care in your daily life?

Capricorn season, paired with the reflective energy of the holidays, invites us to pause, celebrate, and prepare. By grounding yourself in this energy and setting intentions that align with your values and aspirations, you can begin the new year with clarity and purpose. Take a moment to honor the traditions of this time, whether through lighting candles, spending time in nature, or connecting with loved ones, and welcome the year ahead with an open heart.

Don't forget to join us for our annual New Year's Intention Setting Practice with Rachel Brathen on December 28th! Step into the New Year with clear intentions in the four main areas of life; home, mind, body, and soul.