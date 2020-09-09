If you are a strong 5th House of Leo personality type, you are ruled by the Sun and you love to have FUN. You are in touch with your inner creative child and you love the drama and the spotlight. This house is directly related to productivity and produces top quality performers, with passion, character, loyalty and shine being the top themes of this house. This house elicits love, coming from the heart center, for the pure joy, passion and creation of it.

One of a series of 12 videos that will describe the themes and lessons involved in the 5th House of Leo.Look to your chart and see where you have three or more planetary placements, called a stellium, and this indicates a strong placement in that house.

Tune in to find out more about the 5th House of Leo, and see the Leo videos below for further explanation of the fifth astrological sign of the Zodiac.

