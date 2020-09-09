Take 60 minutes to rock an all-levels flow using the symbology of the rainbow and the power of visualization. Move through a practice of self-inquiry, gratitude, and devotion to your intention as you explore different expressions of each pose according to what feels best for you. Moving with your breath, you will practice Surya Namaskar A (Sun Salutation A) and a strong standing sequence to open the heart. Continue by flowing through loving backbends, hip openers, and a powerful closing meditation before releasing into Savasana.

Ashley uses her deep knowledge of the subtle body energy system and physiology to teach you how to make this practice your own, and find areas of the body that are craving attention and release. This class is especially great to practice during a full moon and will leave you feeling connected, loved, open and centered. Music provided with permission by Shylah Ray, the song title is "Existence".

For this class, two blocks, a strap, and a blanket are optional for additional length and support.