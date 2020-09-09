Set the tone for the rest of your day with Coral as she guides you through rounds of Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar), Warrior (Virabhadrasana) poses, and various lunges to build some heat. Wake up your organs with some gentle twists, play with mindful movement techniques, and then create some space in your hips with Half Pigeon (Ardha Kapotasana) variatons in this invigorating morning flow class.

For this class, a bolster, a rolled blanket, or 1-2 blocks are recommended for additional support.