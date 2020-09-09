Join Rachel to look deep in your heart, bring attention to your needs, move intuitively, and take up space in ways that allow you to be unapologetically yourself in this gentle, feel-good practice.

Start lying down in supported, Reclined Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana) and allow yourself to breathe here as you gently come home to your practice and to your courageous heart. You will then move into a Reclined Twist (Jathara Parivartanasana) before gently making your way up to sit in Easy Pose (Sukhasana). Explore seated movements to gently warm up the spine and intuitively move in whatever ways you feel are nurturing for you and your body.

Move onto all fours for a Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) warm-up with wrist stretching variations and Lion’s Breath (Simha Pranayama), then drop into a Child’s Pose, (Balasana) to breathe and let go. Continue through a gentle sequence incorporating Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana), and kneeling variations of Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) and Reverse Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana) before resting again in Child’s Pose.

Come into a soft, heart-opening flow, stretch the front of the feet and ankles, then move through Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) to make your way up to stand in Mountain Pose (Tadasana). Move through mindful, Twisted Low Lunges (Parivrtta Anjaneyasana) and explore a supported variation of Half Monkey (Ardha Hanumasana) before letting yourself release in a supported Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana). Close your practice with a self-massaging Seated Forward Fold (Pashchimottanasana), another Reclined Bound Angle, and your final resting pose of Savasana (Corpse Pose).

Journaling prompts:

"Where in my life do I want to grow?"

"What part of my life needs to be trimmed back, where can I draw a boundary?"

__Activity of the Day __

Plant Some Seeds!

Embark on a journey of growth by planting seeds or adopting a new plant or seedling from the store! Whether it's herbs or vegetables, there are so many that you can grow easily and quickly so you can witness the beauty of life sprouting alongside you as you progress through the challenge. Your practice and the plant's growth will mirror each other – a beautiful synergy!

This class invites the use of two yoga blocks. If you do not have blocks where you're at, try to use books bound together, tightly-wound blankets or towels, vacuum-sealed coffee, or find other at-home prop suggestions here.

Optional Spotify class playlist: SNOW MOON - beginning with the song Celeste by Pete Kuzma

Please note that while Spotify playlists are often provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your experience if not used.

Find the full version of this Healing Hour here.