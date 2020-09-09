Dive deep into healing and renewal with Rachel Brathen in this LIVE Healing Hour! Join us for a journey of self-discovery and restoration as Rachel guides us through practices to nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Together, let's create a sacred space to cultivate peace, resilience, and inner harmony. Don't miss this empowering opportunity to connect, heal, and thrive. Mark your calendars and join us for a transformative experience!

Spotify class playlist: TBD

Please note that while Spotify playlists are often provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your experience if not used.

This class is FREE for premium members or $20 without a subscription. Gain access to all future Yoga Girl® LIVE Healing Hours, hundreds of yoga classes, meditations, astrology lessons, and more by becoming a member today!

Note: if purchased as a non-member, please access this class by going to your account's My Mat.