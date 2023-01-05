Yoga Girl

How to Bring More Gratitude Into Your Every Day
Yoga Girl Daily - January 5th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

Gratitude is an important practice.

It can change our mood completely and remind us of the beautiful things all around us when times are hard.

In today’s episode, Rachel invites you to bring a moment of gratitude into your everyday life in 2023. She shares some easy ways to be thankful, and reminds you why you need to start now.

