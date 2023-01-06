Yoga Girl

A Self-Care Practice to Embody Your Intention
Yoga Girl Daily - January 6th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We’re nearing the end of the first week of 2023.

How are your intentions going?

Today’s self-care practice will offer you a way to truly bring the feeling you want to embody this year into your life. And you can do it today. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

