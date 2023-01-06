A Self-Care Practice to Embody Your Intention
Yoga Girl Daily - January 6th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
How are your intentions going?
Today’s self-care practice will offer you a way to truly bring the feeling you want to embody this year into your life. And you can do it today. Tune in to begin.