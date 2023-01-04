Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Meet Your Needs
Yoga Girl Daily - January 4th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

It only takes a few moments to meet your needs.

You don’t need anything more complicated than a couple deep breaths.

In todays episode, join Rachel for a breathing meditation. You may notice that it meets a need you didn’t even know you had. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

