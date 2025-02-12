About the Episode

Welcome to a special bonus episode of From the Heart.

In this episode, Rachel announces big news about the Yoga Girl Company. After a long time deliberating, she is here to share - Yoga Girl is for sale.

Taking a trip down memory lane, she shares the entire story, from how Yoga Girl began as an idea when Rachel taught her first class abroad in 2012, to executing the biggest yoga kickstarter, then launching OneOeight, transforming it into Yoga Girl, and leading up to where we are now.

From there, Rachel openly discusses how she arrived at this decision personally, what it means for the future - and what she is hoping for in the next chapter. This episode was made possible after a lot of soul searching, guidance, and letting go. Tune in for an honest, open sharing of realized dreams, hard work, love, and passing the torch.

If you are interested in learning more, or if you are potentially interested in buying the Yoga Girl brand, visit this link: www.yogagirl.com/nextchapter.