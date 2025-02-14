About the Episode

Today’s episode is a really open and honest sharing straight from Rachel’s heart.

She begins by talking about the season of winter, and what winter is asking of us during these months. Winter is a time to slow down, move inward, and rest. It’s a time to anchor into our self worth, even when we are doing nothing of “value”.

But Rachel often finds her mind telling her the exact opposite. She openly discusses her struggle, her grief, and how this time of year reminds her of her best friend who passed away, and all the things she used to tell Rachel when she was stuck in her “doing” mind.

At the end of the episode, Rachel goes a bit deeper on how her company is for sale and how she has integrated that news over the past couple of days. Tune in for a lovely chat that will remind you that the truth to everything lies in the present moment… when things are quiet. Sometimes all you have to do is take the cue from nature.