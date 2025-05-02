About the Episode

Here’s a staggering fact: approximately 75% of homes harbor mold or bacteria, often lurking unseen by the people living in them. But what can we do about it?

In today’s episode, Rachel is joined by Michael Rubino to put your mind at ease.

Michael is a mold and air quality expert, environmental wellness advocate, and founder of HomeCleanse, a revolutionary company with the vision to end the worldwide health epidemic, caused by poor air quality and toxic indoor environments. He is also the Host of Never Been Sicker podcast and Chair of Change the Air Foundation.

Michael joins the show to break it all down. What is mold? Is it always bad? Is it in your home? And what can you do if it’s making you sick? Today’s show will help you keep your home healthy with actionable advice. And if you have been wondering if you have a mold problem in your home but you aren’t sure where to go from there, Michael’s team offers The Dust Test, an easy test that will detect hidden molds in your home and correlate them to the mycotoxins that may be found in your body. To check that out, visit the link below and use code RACHEL15 for 15% off.

