Yoga Girl

The Journey Home and Finding Yourself Along the Way
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - November 22nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s an exciting week this week as Rachel shares some pretty big news.

She has (re)launched her website (rachelbrathen.com), and with it, a retreat happening in the north of Sweden in March.

Back to work and finally feeling creative again, Rachel shares the entire rollercoaster journey of getting to this place. It’s actually a lot more than just a website - it’s a journey home that took over 10 years.

She shares the decision making behind the website, a bit about the retreat, what she hopes the future will bring, and why now was the right time. Tune in for some storytelling from where we’ve been to where we’re going, why you always need to remain true to your authentic self, and how we are all just guiding each other home. Again and again.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

