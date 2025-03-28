About the Episode

Winter has come and gone, and the end of the season also marked something very special for Rachel: she taught her first retreat experience in five years!

The Home Retreat ended on the Spring Equinox, and in today’s episode, Rachel tells you all about. She begins with a little history of her past retreats, the burnout she experienced, and the trepidation she felt stepping back into the vibe of a past self. She then opens up about the rocky start to the Home retreat, how she doubted her ability to do it all again, and when she finally felt the magic start to happen.

But by the end of the retreat, Rachel was left standing really tall in her purpose for the first time in a long time. Tune in to hear all about it - and to be reminded that when you’re anchored in your true purpose, you’ll know.