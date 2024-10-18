About the Episode

What would you do if you knew you couldn’t fail?

In today’s episode, Rachel is going through transition. She talks about a big change happening in her family that is bringing about a different routine. With space opening up in her day, she feels on the cusp of creating something incredible.

But there is always that voice in the back of our heads telling us that we are not good enough. Telling us that we are going to fail. How do we find the courage to take the leap anyways?

Maybe it’s all about fighting for inspiration, doing the work every day, and committing to yourself. Maybe it’s about learning to get intimate with our fears, shame, and vulnerabilities. And maybe it’s about the simple truth that trying and failing is better than not trying at all. It’s how you figure out who you are.

Tune in for an episode that will motivate you to get started, no matter what your creative endeavour.