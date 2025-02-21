About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel is talking to you from the mountains in the north of Sweden, where she is enjoying a ski vacation with her family.

She shares bits and pieces of her time there - and some differences she has noticed in her body since she set the New Year’s Intention to consistently weight train.

Compared to last year on the slopes, she is stronger, not in pain, and has been able to enjoy time with her family so much more.

It is around this time of year that our New Year’s Intentions start to slip a little. Today’s episode will offer you the chance to get re-inspired and connect again to the reason why you set your goals.

Remember, you don’t need to wait until January 1. You can start changing your life right now. Tune in to begin.