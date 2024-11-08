Politics and the State of the World, From the Heart
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - November 8th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Healing, Love, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Some people are grieving, some people are celebrating, and all around tensions are running high.
In today’s episode of From the Heart, Rachel talks about what is on everyone’s mind at the moment: the results of the election.
She shares why she was less vocal on social media this time around before jumping into how she actually feels about it all. With so many differing viewpoints, how can we find the middle ground and remain a cohesive community? Is it possible to hold another’s viewpoint in your heart and actually listen to them? Where are we heading collectively as a society? And what, if anything, can we be hopeful for?
As usual, Rachel unpacks all of this from the heart. Tune in for an episode that offers some comfort, some solace, and some space to be human no matter how you are feeling.