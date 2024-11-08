About the Episode

There are a lot of feelings being felt this week in the United States.

Some people are grieving, some people are celebrating, and all around tensions are running high.

In today’s episode of From the Heart, Rachel talks about what is on everyone’s mind at the moment: the results of the election.

She shares why she was less vocal on social media this time around before jumping into how she actually feels about it all. With so many differing viewpoints, how can we find the middle ground and remain a cohesive community? Is it possible to hold another’s viewpoint in your heart and actually listen to them? Where are we heading collectively as a society? And what, if anything, can we be hopeful for?

As usual, Rachel unpacks all of this from the heart. Tune in for an episode that offers some comfort, some solace, and some space to be human no matter how you are feeling.