About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel opens up about an area of her life that she has kept private for the past couples of years - and a story she never thought she would tell.

It is a vulnerable and intimate story about her pelvic floor.

After learning she had a low-grade prolapse after her first birth, Rachel discovered this was affecting many areas of her life. Walking was uncomfortable, dancing led to embarrassing situations, and she felt her vitality slipping away.

But then she learned how common this experience was. Did you know that as many as 50% of women may experience a prolapse after birth? This episode is Rachel’s journey into all things pelvic health; from reproductive care to contraceptives, pregnancy, birth and postpartum. She shares what she went through growing up, what she experienced after birth, and most importantly, how she healed.

If this episode interests you, don’t miss our upcoming episode on March 21 with Dr. Sara Reardon, aka @the.vagina.whisperer on Instagram, where we will get into the nitty gritty of this issue.