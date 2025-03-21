About the Episode

Have you ever sneezed and were embarrassed to find that a little bit of pee came out? Have you given birth and felt so different down there afterward? Are you having painful sex?

Welcome to an episode all about your pelvic floor muscles. Rachel is joined by Dr. Sara Reardon, aka @the.vagina.whisperer on Instagram, to take a look at common issues women experience with their pelvic floor, what they really mean, and how to treat them.

To begin the episode, Dr. Sara shares exactly what the pelvic floor muscles are. She discusses different phases of a woman’s life that can lead to problems down there, what the most common problems are, and tips and tricks we can bring into our every day life to help solve them. The bottom line is - while these issues are common, they are very treatable!

Dr. Sara shares how to properly pee and poop, how to find your supportive mom friends, what period products to use, and practical advice to do every day. This is an episode that opens up a discussion that so many of us sweep under the rug - let’s normalize this conversation and begin healing. We don’t just have to live with it.

Since 2007, Dr. Sara Reardon has been caring for people’s pelvic floors as a board-certified pelvic floor physical therapist. She is the Founder of The V-Hive, an online pelvic floor workout platform for pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, painful sex, and pelvic floor strengthening. As The Vagina Whisperer on Instagram and TikTok, she has hundreds of thousands of followers. Sara lives in New Orleans, La. with her husband and two sons. FLOORED: A Woman’s Guide to Pelvic Floor Health at Every Age and Stage, available for pre-order and releasing June 10 2025, is her first book.

Find Dr. Sara’s book for pre-order here. Check out the V-Hive, online workouts for your pelvic floor and core here.