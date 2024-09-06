About the Episode

We all face daily frustrations; those little moments that throw us off balance and make us feel like nothing is going our way.

If it feels like life is working against you, today’s episode will share one of the most important self-care practices that can calm you in just a few moments.

Rachel is on her third straight day of parenting a poor, feverish Bear, and the overwhelm has her nervous system on high alert. She discusses the importance of not only having self-care practices to ground, but why you need a moment to check in with yourself each and every day. Sometimes pausing to consider your needs can go a long way.

In the middle of the episode, there is space to hold your own heart and consider something uplifting: maybe, just maybe, learning to ride the waves of daily frustrations will be a life vest when the universe throws you a major curveball. Tune in for an emotional share from the heart.