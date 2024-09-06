From Overwhelm to Ease: How to Calm Yourself In A Few Simple Moments
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - September 6th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics:
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
If it feels like life is working against you, today’s episode will share one of the most important self-care practices that can calm you in just a few moments.
Rachel is on her third straight day of parenting a poor, feverish Bear, and the overwhelm has her nervous system on high alert. She discusses the importance of not only having self-care practices to ground, but why you need a moment to check in with yourself each and every day. Sometimes pausing to consider your needs can go a long way.
In the middle of the episode, there is space to hold your own heart and consider something uplifting: maybe, just maybe, learning to ride the waves of daily frustrations will be a life vest when the universe throws you a major curveball. Tune in for an emotional share from the heart.