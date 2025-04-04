About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel shares a beautiful morning ritual she has with Dennis and her children - they dance!

She talks about how this ritual started, how Dennis and her are strengthening their relationship through bachata classes, and how important it is to keep doing new, intentional things with your loved ones.

But this hobby has also had an unexpected impact on Rachel: she has learned how to move through life like you’re in a dance.

As Rachel faces many endings and new beginnings at this time, from closing the Yoga Girl company, to a new project with her brother, and starting the Klaveret podcast with her best friends, the lesson continues to be: let go and let life lead the way.

If you feel like you’re stumbling a lot lately, tune in for inspiration on how to let life take the lead.