Yoga Girl

Dancing Through Life and Learning The Steps Along the Way
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - April 4th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Love, Lifestyle, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel shares a beautiful morning ritual she has with Dennis and her children - they dance!

She talks about how this ritual started, how Dennis and her are strengthening their relationship through bachata classes, and how important it is to keep doing new, intentional things with your loved ones.

But this hobby has also had an unexpected impact on Rachel: she has learned how to move through life like you’re in a dance.

As Rachel faces many endings and new beginnings at this time, from closing the Yoga Girl company, to a new project with her brother, and starting the Klaveret podcast with her best friends, the lesson continues to be: let go and let life lead the way.

If you feel like you’re stumbling a lot lately, tune in for inspiration on how to let life take the lead.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.