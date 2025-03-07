About the Episode

It’s time for another episode of Ask Rachel!

On today’s show, Rachel answers two questions from listeners.

The first question asks, how can we trust our bodies? How can we know that our body is telling us the truth? Can we really rely on our instincts, our intuition, and our own ability to heal? Rachel answers this question with personal stories and gives specific practices you can do to return to a place of trust.

The second question asks about social media. How can we find balance when it comes to screen time? Are there other ways to build community? Is there a way to balance the good and the bad of the online world? Tune in for a personal and beautiful episode straight from the heart.