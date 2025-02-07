About the Episode

Today’s episode is another segment of Ask Rachel, where listeners call in and receive answers from the heart.

But before she dives into your questions, Rachel shares a little bit about her difficulties over the past week - with the state of the world, inside her own family, and her struggle to be vulnerable and tell the truth.

Your questions brought out two clear themes of the day. The first theme is about quitting veganism, how to ethically transition to eating animal proteins, and the best way to have that conversation with your kids.

Second, a theme surrounding long-term relationships emerged. How do you forgive someone and move on when they caused you a lot of hurt? And how do you know when the one is really the one? Rachel dives into her own storytelling, sharing about her past relationships and how she knew it was always Dennis.

Tune in for a conversational episode that feels like you’re grabbing coffee with a good friend.