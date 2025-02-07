Yoga Girl

Ask Rachel: Recovering from Veganism and Finding the Love of Your Life
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - February 7th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Food, Lifestyle, Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s episode is another segment of Ask Rachel, where listeners call in and receive answers from the heart.

But before she dives into your questions, Rachel shares a little bit about her difficulties over the past week - with the state of the world, inside her own family, and her struggle to be vulnerable and tell the truth.

Your questions brought out two clear themes of the day. The first theme is about quitting veganism, how to ethically transition to eating animal proteins, and the best way to have that conversation with your kids.

Second, a theme surrounding long-term relationships emerged. How do you forgive someone and move on when they caused you a lot of hurt? And how do you know when the one is really the one? Rachel dives into her own storytelling, sharing about her past relationships and how she knew it was always Dennis.

Tune in for a conversational episode that feels like you’re grabbing coffee with a good friend.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.