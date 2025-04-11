About the Episode

Welcome to another segment of Ask Rachel!

In today’s episode, Rachel begins with a little opening from the heart before diving into questions.

She shares about grief, current happenings in her own life, and how she has been feeling. Then it’s time to answer your questions! Listeners called in today with beautiful questions on tips to move to another country, how to handle a major transition such as your kids moving out, what to do after a serious relationship ends, and where to look if you have a desire for more spirituality in your life.

As always, it’s an episode that feels like having a coffee with a friend, or a warm hug on the day you need it most. Tune in to listen.

If you have a question for Rachel, you can call her at +1 720 443 1771.