About the Episode

If you’ve been feeling anxious lately because of the state of the world, today’s episode is like a long hug.

Rachel begins by talking about her fears and anxieties about the future, in a world where there are so many unknowns, natural disasters, and people looking out only for themselves. She shares how she is planning and preparing for any unknowns to come, and what she does to soothe herself when the world is bringing her down.

It’s often a balancing act between taking in the news and focusing on our children, our families, and our own lives.

By the end of the episode, Rachel turns her attention to the beautiful things that life holds. She discusses her big plans for her land as spring draws closer, she shares about Lea’s birthday this week, and she opens up about the anniversary of her best friend’s passing.

We are humans and we hold multitudes - we can feel everything all at once. Today’s episode will remind you to not shy away from it.