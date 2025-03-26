Yoga Girl

Your First Spring Moment of Gratitude
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 26th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

At the end of a long winter, the first signs of spring can be really exciting.

In today’s episode, you are going to anchor into gratitude for a big spring moment that brought you joy so far. Rachel shares an example from her own life, then it’s your turn to bask in it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

