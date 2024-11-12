Yoga Girl

Who Lights Up Your World?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 12th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Love, Family, Friendship

About the Episode

Today’s journaling practice offers a simple question, but it really is one of the most important ones in life.

No matter what you are going through, who makes your life worthwhile?

Who brings happiness and magic to your days? Tune in today to feel their impact on your life and know that when darkness comes, you always have someone to lean on.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

