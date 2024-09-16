Yoga Girl

Who Do You Want to Be This Fall?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 16th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This is the week we are officially saying goodbye to summer.

Rachel will guide you through a practice to set clear intentions and visualize who you want to be in the fall season.

It will make you feel ready to step into the next chapter. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.