Who Do You Want to Be This Fall?
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 16th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 16th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a practice to set clear intentions and visualize who you want to be in the fall season.
It will make you feel ready to step into the next chapter. Tune in to begin.