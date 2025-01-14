Yoga Girl

Who Can You Be of Service To Today?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 14th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Being of Service

About the Episode

Sometimes being of service sounds really complicated.

But we shouldn’t let that deter us, because it can actually be so simple.

In today’s episode, Rachel will help you find someone who you can be of service to today. And with a simple act, if you go into it open-minded and open-hearted, you just might change someone’s entire life. Tune in to begin.

