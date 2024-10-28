Yoga Girl

Who Are You After Dark?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 28th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

There is so much dark magic at this time of year.

With Scorpio season and Halloween, this week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to harness this energy and look beneath the surface.

Who are you after dark? What shadow side of yourself do you never bring into the light? Tune in to get to know yourself more.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

