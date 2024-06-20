Yoga Girl

Where Do You Need More Support?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 20th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude, Family, Love

About the Episode

We can’t do everything by ourselves.

In today’s deepening episode, you are going to focus on the core needs you have in your day-to-day that you need a little bit of support with.

Chances are, there are people out there who want to help you. How can you accept their help in order to better meet your needs? Tune in to figure it out.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

