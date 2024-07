About the Episode

This week on the show, we are dedicating every single day to the practice of gratitude.

No matter what is going on in your life, gratitude will allow you to focus on the blessings all around you.

If things are easy right now, it’s a good reminder to not take anything for granted. And if things are hard, it will shift your perspective and remind you that there is always something to be thankful for. Tune in to begin.