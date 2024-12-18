Yoga Girl

What Were You Most Grateful for in 2024?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 18th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

On Wednesdays we tap into gratitude, and we are doing just that for 2024.

Reflecting on your year, what brought you the most gratitude?

In today’s episode, you will have the space to consider it, feel it alive in your body, and bask in the transformation it has brought you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

