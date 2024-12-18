What Were You Most Grateful for in 2024?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 18th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Reflecting on your year, what brought you the most gratitude?
In today’s episode, you will have the space to consider it, feel it alive in your body, and bask in the transformation it has brought you. Tune in to begin.