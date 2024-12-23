Yoga Girl

What Were You Lacking in 2024?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 23rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s the last week of the year, and that means - it’s time to focus on setting our intentions for 2025.

__This week on Self-Care Daily, Rachel will offer you bite-sized practices that will get you really clear on exactly how you need to move forward. __

For today’s episode, you will focus on something you felt was lacking in 2024. It will help you set your priorities for what you need in the time to come. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.