What Were You Lacking in 2024?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 23rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
__This week on Self-Care Daily, Rachel will offer you bite-sized practices that will get you really clear on exactly how you need to move forward. __
For today’s episode, you will focus on something you felt was lacking in 2024. It will help you set your priorities for what you need in the time to come. Tune in to begin.