About the Episode

It’s the last week of the year, and that means - it’s time to focus on setting our intentions for 2025.

__This week on Self-Care Daily, Rachel will offer you bite-sized practices that will get you really clear on exactly how you need to move forward. __

For today’s episode, you will focus on something you felt was lacking in 2024. It will help you set your priorities for what you need in the time to come. Tune in to begin.