About the Episode

When we need to get something done, it’s really easy to dwell on the things we don’t have. We don’t have time, we don’t have help, we don’t have support.

In today’s episode, you are going to focus on the things you do have - or the things readily available to you. Can you harness your creativity? Your patience? Your motivation? Hone into these resources today and use them to tackle a project.

Tune in to begin.