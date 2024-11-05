What Practice Brings You Into Your Body?
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 5th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 5th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
So, when you are feeling ungrounded, a practice that brings you into the body can be just what you need.
In today’s episode, Rachel will offer you some examples that will bring you into the present moment, feeling embodied, and ready to anchor back into yourself. Tune in to begin.