What Practice Brings You Into Your Body?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 5th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Your body is your tether to this earth.

So, when you are feeling ungrounded, a practice that brings you into the body can be just what you need.

In today’s episode, Rachel will offer you some examples that will bring you into the present moment, feeling embodied, and ready to anchor back into yourself. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

