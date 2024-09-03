Yoga Girl

What Part of Your Life Needs Structure?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 3rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

It’s the perfect day to get organized.

In today’s episode, you are going to spend a moment considering the area of your life that needs the most structure right now.

Where do you feel stressed? What is stealing your peace? Is it your morning routine? Your finances? A relationship? Tune in to figure it out, and figure out what can help.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

