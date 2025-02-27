Yoga Girl

What Moments in Your Life Make You Come Alive?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 27th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

When you contemplate the things that make you feel grateful to be alive - the things that tell you you're in the right place - what are they?

In today's episode you will consider your vitality in a spiritual sense.

What moments in your every day life make you feel present, awake, joyful, and truly like yourself? Rachel will share an example from her own life, then it's your turn. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

