What Makes You Feel Safe?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 18th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Living with our hearts open is not easy.

It takes vulnerability. And for that - we need safety.

In today’s episode, you are going to consider a person, place, or practice that makes you feel safe. What anchors you into a sense of safety? What lets your nervous system settle? Where do you feel so held? Once you know, it’s time to go there. Tune in to begin.

