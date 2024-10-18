What Makes You Feel Safe?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 18th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It takes vulnerability. And for that - we need safety.
In today’s episode, you are going to consider a person, place, or practice that makes you feel safe. What anchors you into a sense of safety? What lets your nervous system settle? Where do you feel so held? Once you know, it’s time to go there. Tune in to begin.