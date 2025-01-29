Yoga Girl

What Makes You Feel Beautiful?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 29th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

When do you feel like your most beautiful self? The answer could surprise you.

Often, it’s when we feel at peace and in the moment.

It could be after a sweaty yoga practice, during a night out on the town with your best friends, or at home on the couch with your loved ones.

In today’s episode, you will reflect on when you feel most beautiful and find gratitude for your ability to do so. Tune in to begin.

