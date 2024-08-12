Yoga Girl

What Makes You Feel Alive?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 12th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to harness the energy of summer and the power of the sun to ask ourselves a deep question.

What makes you come alive?

What is so authentically you? What practice makes you feel more comfortable to step out and take up space? This week, you will make it a priority. Tune in to begin.

