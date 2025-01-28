What Is Your Unique Sense of Style?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 28th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s episode offers you a playful journaling prompt that will help you reflect on your unique sense of style.
You will consider what makes you feel most like yourself, and then take a look at your wardrobe - and see if it matches the vibe. Tune in to begin.