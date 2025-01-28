Yoga Girl

What Is Your Unique Sense of Style?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 28th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

No matter what society likes to tell us, true beauty is all about feeling like who you truly are.

Today’s episode offers you a playful journaling prompt that will help you reflect on your unique sense of style.

You will consider what makes you feel most like yourself, and then take a look at your wardrobe - and see if it matches the vibe. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.